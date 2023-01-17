Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 643 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 477.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $55.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.