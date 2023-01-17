Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $206,000 Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

IDU opened at $87.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $87.05. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $74.96 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

