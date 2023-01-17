Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $209,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 106.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 189,309 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

