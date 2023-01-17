Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes $261,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 125.2% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 358.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 217.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Trading Up 0.7 %
TTD stock opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $86.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
