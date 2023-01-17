Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

