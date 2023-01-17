Raymond James Trust N.A. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of TSN stock opened at $64.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55.
Tyson Foods Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 21.52%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
Insider Activity at Tyson Foods
In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)
- $2,000 at Alphabet’s YouTube Purchase: You’d Be Up This Much.
- Michael Burry is Bearish on Stocks Again and Heres Why
- Is Macau a Sinking Ship for Wynn Resorts?
- Don’t Miss These 2 Mid-Cap Techs That Broke Out Last Week
- Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Earnings Miss Good For Investors?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.