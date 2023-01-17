Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 996,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,634,000 after purchasing an additional 126,407 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 535,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,603,000 after purchasing an additional 11,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 462,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $140.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.18 and a 200 day moving average of $145.08. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $130.07 and a 12 month high of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.78). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TM shares. Citigroup lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Toyota Motor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

