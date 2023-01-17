Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 57.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from $2.60 to $1.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.17. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

