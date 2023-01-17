RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,519,000 after purchasing an additional 207,214 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after purchasing an additional 129,891 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 6.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $379,437,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,038,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.6 %

In other news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $198.25 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $124.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.43.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.