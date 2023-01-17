Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Roku by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Roku by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Roku by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Roku by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $50.82 on Tuesday. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $179.68. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.77.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.49. Roku had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $761.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $120,686.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,278.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock valued at $599,411 over the last three months. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.96.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

