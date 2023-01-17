SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 183.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,112 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,897 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 72.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after acquiring an additional 477,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 514,040 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 264,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

SD opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $635.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.36.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 68.79% and a return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in the United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

