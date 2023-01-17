Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,623,000 after purchasing an additional 105,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sanofi by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

SNY opened at $49.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.13. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($114.13) to €85.00 ($92.39) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

