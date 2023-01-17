ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $414.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 419.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $418.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $621.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Wolfe Research increased their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on ServiceNow to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.00.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.