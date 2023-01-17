SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 1,417 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,218 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Alarm.com by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after buying an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 41,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $216.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ALRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $81.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Alarm.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.