SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,826 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 157.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,687,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,336 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,411,000 after purchasing an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after purchasing an additional 625,340 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 482.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 739,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,018,000 after purchasing an additional 612,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,455,535,000 after acquiring an additional 470,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $118.51 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.80 and its 200-day moving average is $116.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

