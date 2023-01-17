SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $491,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 209.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter worth about $1,664,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $126.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.17 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PZZA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

