SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 420.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,364.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ARE stock opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.10. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $210.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 147.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $510,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,602. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $1,055,018.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,001,152.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock worth $5,179,946 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Further Reading

