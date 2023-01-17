SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 10.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 114.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 2,296.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut Arcosa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

In other Arcosa news, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $289,104.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Gail M. Peck sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $499,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,129.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total value of $289,104.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,171.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,488 shares of company stock worth $1,139,069 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACA opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.18. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $43.42 and a one year high of $65.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

