SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 218.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 30.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,915,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 27.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 20,625 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

Shares of MNRL opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average of $29.72. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.53 and a twelve month high of $37.79.

Brigham Minerals Cuts Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

Insider Activity at Brigham Minerals

In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $223,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 394,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,102,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Brigham Minerals Profile

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.