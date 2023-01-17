SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 10.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.8% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 288.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the third quarter worth about $848,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Teradata

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $208,379.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,666,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.