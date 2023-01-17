SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,973 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 7.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Plug Power by 34.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,771,000 after acquiring an additional 320,262 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Plug Power by 12.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Price Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.94 million. Research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Plug Power to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Plug Power from $63.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.