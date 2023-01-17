SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,056 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2,066.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Insider Activity at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Lincoln National stock opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $76.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.