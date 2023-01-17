SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 4,814 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,212,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,037,000 after acquiring an additional 106,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,290,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,845,000 after acquiring an additional 38,078 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 5.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,816,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,024,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,210,000 after acquiring an additional 20,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 28,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SR opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.52 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $314.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SR shares. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

