SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,748,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Align Technology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $552.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.08 and a 200 day moving average of $228.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.95). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $325.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.78.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, with a total value of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler purchased 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

