SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 72.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after buying an additional 805,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 14.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,448,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $868,275,000 after buying an additional 694,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,090,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,095,000 after buying an additional 294,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 122.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 486,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,840,000 after buying an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $148.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.32. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.63 and a 52-week high of $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.86.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

