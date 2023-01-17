SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 50,050 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of State Street by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,572,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $216,905,000 after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of State Street by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,584,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $157,189,000 after acquiring an additional 96,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.74. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $103.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

