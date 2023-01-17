SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Price Performance

Shares of ILF stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.29.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

