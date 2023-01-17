SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equinix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,008,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,400,000 after buying an additional 630,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,709,000 after buying an additional 250,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,445,000 after buying an additional 43,278 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Equinix by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,180,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,787,000 after buying an additional 116,363 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Equinix by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,094,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,168,000 after buying an additional 51,995 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TD Securities cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $757.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total value of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,088,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,354 shares of company stock worth $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix stock opened at $721.89 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $776.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $670.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $640.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.09%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

