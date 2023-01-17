SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,814 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,071 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $139,310,000 after purchasing an additional 95,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $151,692,000 after purchasing an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,774,621 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $110,239,000 after purchasing an additional 64,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,062,799 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $55,701,000 after purchasing an additional 87,356 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LPX opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Featured Stories

