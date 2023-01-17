SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LTC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,457,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,428,000 after acquiring an additional 102,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,652,000 after acquiring an additional 208,011 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,037,000 after acquiring an additional 105,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 330,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,670,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.6 %

LTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.14.

NYSE:LTC opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average of $39.57. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.61%.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.