SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,991,000 after purchasing an additional 267,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,827 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,487 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ATI by 186.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,376,000 after acquiring an additional 963,620 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ATI by 105.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares during the period.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

Insider Activity

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,353.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Wetherbee sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,353.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

About ATI

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

