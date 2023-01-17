SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.23 Million Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,196,000. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,429,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,892,000 after acquiring an additional 196,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 584.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 319,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 273,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ INCY opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,946 shares of company stock worth $3,765,933 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

