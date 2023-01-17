SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,379 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 140.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 300.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 417,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,407,000 after buying an additional 312,957 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 44.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $102.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.36. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 98.36%.

In other news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $216,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,671 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

