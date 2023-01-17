SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,896 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 128.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.86.

CNX Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $16.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.25. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.08 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 29.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About CNX Resources

(Get Rating)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Further Reading

