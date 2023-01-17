SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth $255,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Sempra by 614.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the third quarter worth $5,478,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Sempra by 18.8% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Sempra by 9.2% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Sempra Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SRE opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $129.69 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Equities analysts predict that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.