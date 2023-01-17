SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,838 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,157. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,616.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,268 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $40,131.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,157. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

BGFV opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.28 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $261.45 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.43%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.