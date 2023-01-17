SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 304.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PH opened at $317.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.51.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.45.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

