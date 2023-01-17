SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Chemours by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Chemours by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 467,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Stock Performance

CC opened at $33.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Argus downgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chemours from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.90.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.