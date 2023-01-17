SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,359 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 448.00%.

PECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.