SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Five9 by 845.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.61. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $138.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 11.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $353,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,817,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FIVN. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Five9 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Five9 from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

