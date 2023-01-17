SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $300.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $324.71 and a 200 day moving average of $328.44.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

