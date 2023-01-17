SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,116 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MWA. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,924 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $16,347,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after acquiring an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,552,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 455,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 281.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 298,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 220,505 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $147,539.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,199.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.40. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $13.99.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MWA shares. TheStreet downgraded Mueller Water Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Mueller Water Products to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

