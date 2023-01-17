SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA stock opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.85. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.13.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

