SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 2,998 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,222,000 after purchasing an additional 87,988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $90.00 in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $105.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.05. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $149.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.93 million. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

