SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,541 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,386 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,373,000 after acquiring an additional 163,448 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 644,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,615,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Inter Parfums by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Inter Parfums

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $830,325. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. Corporate insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Trading Down 0.5 %

IPAR stock opened at $111.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.92. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

