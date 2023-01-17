SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 119.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 121.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 414.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of STE opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.22. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.