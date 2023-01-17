SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $116,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $169,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Richard Binstein sold 904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $77,617.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,067 shares in the company, valued at $606,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,893 shares of company stock worth $1,387,561. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USPH opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.28.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.41 million. Analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 54.85%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

