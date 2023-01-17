SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,694,000 after purchasing an additional 890,210 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 7,538.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 870,361 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in Allegion by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after acquiring an additional 676,606 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after acquiring an additional 207,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter worth $20,156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Allegion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegion from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.22.

Allegion Stock Up 0.2 %

Allegion stock opened at $113.76 on Tuesday. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Featured Articles

