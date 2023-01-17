SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after purchasing an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $55,521,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,599,000 after purchasing an additional 570,106 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.10.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

