SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 76,196 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,115.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

ARWR opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.26. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $58.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

