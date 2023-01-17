SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,650 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 9,261,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,736,000 after buying an additional 2,886,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after buying an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth about $36,780,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after buying an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.95. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $41.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.27 million. As a group, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

